Deere (NYSE:DE) is investing $29.8 million to begin making a model of harvesters in the United States instead of China. The maker of agricultural machinery is expanding its factory in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and adding 70 jobs, the state’s development agency announced.

“This investment by Deere & Company demonstrates not only the strength of Louisiana’s manufacturing sector, but the resilience and recovery of the Bayou Region,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said this week in prepared remarks.

Deere will produce medium-chassis cotton harvesters to replace models currently built in China. The new jobs pay an average salary of $47,472 a year, and add to Deere’s existing work force of 311 employees in the state.

Louisiana offered Deere incentives that include a performance-based retention and modernization grant of as much as $1 million and support for recruiting and training workers, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

Deere's stock has risen 2% this year, contrasting with a 26% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha columnist Leo Nelissen rates Deere (DE) as a Buy on its long-term outlook for growth. Contributor Beersheba Research has a Buy rating on Deere (DE) because of the company's technological advancements.