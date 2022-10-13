Tecogen gets follow-on order of two additional Tecochill systems from Connecticut municipality
Oct. 13, 2022 11:00 AM ETTecogen Inc. (TGEN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tecogen (OTC:TGEN) has received a follow-on order of two additional Tecochill systems for a large municipality in Connecticut.
- The order comrpises one 200 ton Tecochill system for an elementary school and one 50 ton Tecochill system for a separate elementary school.
- Both systems are part of a district-wide upgrade to provide air conditioning to schools that previously did not have central cooling.
- The two Tecochill units are in addition to three 400 ton Tecochill chiller systems ordered by the district in July.
