Uniswap Labs obtains $165M in Series B funding even as crypto market slumps
Oct. 13, 2022 11:00 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Uniswap Labs, the company behind one of the largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges by transaction volume, has raised $165M in a Series B fundraise, it said in a blog post Thursday.
- Cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund Polychain Capital led the capital raise along with participation from existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant.
- The funding, which comes as digital token prices remain suppressed from huge drawdown in the beginning of 2022, will be used to expand its investments in its web app and developer tools as well as a non-fungible token launch.
- “As Uniswap Labs focuses on products, a much broader ecosystem continues to grow and thrive beyond what any one company can do on their own,” Uniswap Labs CEO Hayden Adams said in a statement. "As an example, the governance community recently voted to create the Uniswap Foundation, which will contribute to the Protocol’s decentralized development and give at least $60 million in grants to community projects over the next few years."
- In June, Uniswap Labs buys NFT marketplace aggregator Genie.
