Shell (NYSE:SHEL) CEO Ben van Beurden said Thursday the company should have pulled out sooner from the Groningen gas field, in comments to a Dutch parliamentary panel examining problems related to natural gas production at the field in the Netherlands.

"What made sense for Shell was to quit," as production was reduced to levels at which the company made little to no profit, the CEO said, according to Reuters. "In any other country, we would have stopped this operation. But in the Netherlands, that was impossible because the Netherlands was dependent on Groningen gas."

Production at Groningen was cut back sharply over several years after the Dutch government and the Shell-Exxon joint venture NAM realized the extraction of gas caused earthquakes.

The Dutch government has capped Groningen production at 2.8B cm in the year starting October 1, down from output of 42.5B cm in 2014.

Reuters reported last month that Shell and Exxon have put the NAM venture up for sale, expecting at least $1B in proceeds.