Biogen upgraded to buy at Stifel on lecanemab Alzheimer's treatment
Oct. 13, 2022 11:27 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)RHHBY, LLY, RHHBFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stifel has upgraded Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to buy from hold saying that its Alzheimer's candidate lecanemab will have a competitive clinical profile against two competing candidates from Eli Lilly (LLY) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).
- The firm upped its price target to $299 from $223 (~18% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Paul Matteis said skepticism on lecanemab following a phase 3 data readout in September is overdone.
- While upcoming late-stage data from Lilly (LLY) for donanemab and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) for gantenerumab are potential overhangs, he expects lecanemab to have some advantages.
- Those include better efficacy compared to gantenerumab and a higher rate of ARIA -- a type of brain swelling -- with donanemab.
- Matteis added that key opinion leader feedback found that most doctors expect to prescribe lecanemab if approved.
- Seeking Alpha contributor and research scientist Keith Williams' assessment of the lecanemab phase 3 data.
Comments (1)