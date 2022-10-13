Celyad touches 52-week low after William Blair downgrades rating as company scraps colorectal cancer therapy trial
Oct. 13, 2022 11:29 AM ETMRK, CYADBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Celyad Oncology (CYAD) is trading 12.2% down after William Blair analyst Raju Prasad downgraded rating to Market Perform from Outperform.
- Stock touches 52-week low of $1.06.
- The analyst said it was downgrading the rating after the company said it will discontinue development CYAD-101, its CAR-T candidate for metastatic colorectal cancer.
- "Based on a strategic, financial and medical review, taking into account the costs associated with the pursuit of the program and the delays to reach key medical milestones following the resolution of the previous Clinical Hold, the Company has decided to discontinue the development of CYAD-101," the company announced on Wednesday.
- The drug has had a rocky past with the FDA in March placing a clinical hold on the study to investigate reports of two fatalities in the trial.
- In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted the clinical hold on the phase 1b trial of CYAD-101, after the company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial.
