Saudi Arabia rejected criticism Thursday of last week's OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, saying the move was based solely "out of its purely economic context" to avoid oil market volatility, and claims that the cut was politically motivated against the U.S. "are not based on facts."

The statement by Saudi Arabia's ministry of foreign affairs also suggested the U.S government had quietly consulted with the Saudis about postponing the OPEC+ decision for one month, which it said "would have had negative consequences."

"The Kingdom stresses that while it strives to preserve the strength of its relations with all friendly countries, it affirms its rejection of any dictates, actions, or efforts to distort its noble objectives to protect the global economy from oil market volatility," the statement said.

The OPEC+ move added to already strained tensions between Saudi Arabia and the U.S, with President Biden saying Wednesday the production cut would cause "consequences" and saying earlier this week that the U.S. would re-evaluate its relationship with the kingdom.