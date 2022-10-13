Dow, S&P, Nasdaq all rally more than 2% after early CPI-inspired drop

U.S. stocks were shaping up a remarkable rally in Thursday trading, with all three major indices soaring well above 2%. The rebound came on the heels of a morning session in which equities hit yearly lows on hot retail inflation data.

By late afternoon, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was 2.07% higher at 10,632.23 points, the Dow (DJI) was +2.79% at 30,026.55 points and the S&P (SP500) had gained 2.46% to 3,666.61 points.

The initial CPI-inspired plunge saw the Dow and S&P fall to near 2-year lows. The data all but confirmed a big rate hike at the Federal Reserve's next meeting. The central bank has raised rates by 75-basis-points for three meetings in a row and is widely expected to do it again by the same margin in December.

Bargain hunters quickly stepped in and by mid-day, stocks were firmly in positive territory. With equities now at such lows, possible speculation could even build about having reached a bottom.

In the bond market, Treasury yields gave back the highs they had scaled earlier after the CPI report.

The consumer price figures data were the hot topic of the day, with CPI rising a bigger-than-expected 0.4% in September, compared to the previous month. This equated to an annual rate of 8.2%.

"You had your knee-jerk reaction, everyone was positioned for the worst-case scenario and you got it. The numbers couldn't have been any worse," Thomas Hayes, chairman at investment management firm Great Hill Capital, told Seeking Alpha.

Core CPI gained at its highest annual pace in 40 years, rising 0.6% for the month and 6.6% for the year.

"This is largely supply driven inflation unlike the 1970s which was demand driven inflation. (The Fed) just have to let it run its course," Hayes added.

The market odds now see a 95% chance of a 75-basis-point hike, compared with an 80% chance seen prior to the inflation data. This would mark the central bank's fourth straight hike by that amount. Fed funds futures are also now pricing in 75 bps in December, up from 50. Terminal rate expectations rose to 4.85% in March.

Turning to the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 3 basis points at 3.93% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 13 basis point to 4.43%, after hitting new highs for the year earlier.

Thursday also saw the release of weekly jobless claims data, which rose more than expected to 228K.

Among active stocks, car dealers Carvana and CarMax declined after the CPI report reflected a continued drop in used automobile prices. Grocery store chain Albertsons rose on reports that it was in talks with rival Kroger to combine.

Investors will now be looking to quarterly reports by the major U.S. banks scheduled for tomorrow. Expectations have already been tempered drastically ahead of results from companies such as JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC).