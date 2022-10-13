KraneShares launches an Electrification Metals ETF

KraneShares has unveiled the KraneShares Electrification Metals ETF (KMET), which is a fund designed to capitalize off of the important metals that are required for the electrification of the global economy.

KMET trades on the New York Stock Exchange and tracks the Bloomberg Electrification Metals Index, which is comprised of futures contracts on aluminum, copper, nickel, zinc, cobalt, and lithium.

According to KraneShares more than $140T of investments will be needed for a clean energy transition to take place over the next 30 years. Everything from electric vehicles and batteries to renewable energy infrastructure will require exposures to core metals at some level.

As demand for electrification increases, KMET looks to be in a position to support investors tackle the market.

In response to the fund’s launch, Luke Oliver, Head of Strategy at KraneShares stated: "Transitional commodities are expected to experience a supply and demand imbalance over the next decade.”

"These resources may be repriced depending on how they factor into the decarbonization of the global economy. We believe now is the time to invest in these electrification metals as demand is poised to accelerate into the energy transition."

