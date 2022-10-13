Inovio reports positive phase 1/2 results for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis drug

  • Interim phase 1/2 results for Inovio Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:INO) INO-3107 showed a statistically significant improvement in the number of surgical interventions needed to control papilloma growth.
  • The candidate is under investigation for HPV 6 and HPV 11-associated recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.
  • Data showed that there was a median decrease of three surgical interventions. Also, 16 of 21 participants had fewer surgical interventions in the year after receiving INO-3107 compared to number of surgeries in the year prior to the trial.
