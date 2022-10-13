Inovio reports positive phase 1/2 results for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis drug
Oct. 13, 2022 11:49 AM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Interim phase 1/2 results for Inovio Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:INO) INO-3107 showed a statistically significant improvement in the number of surgical interventions needed to control papilloma growth.
- The candidate is under investigation for HPV 6 and HPV 11-associated recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.
- Data showed that there was a median decrease of three surgical interventions. Also, 16 of 21 participants had fewer surgical interventions in the year after receiving INO-3107 compared to number of surgeries in the year prior to the trial.
