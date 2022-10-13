All eyes on UnitedHealth Q3 results as M&A arena heats up

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) will kick-off the earnings season for managed healthcare insurers with Q3 earnings results scheduled for Friday, October 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.44 (+20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $80.54B (+11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 5 downward.

The Minnesota-based company's stock rose +5.44% on July 15 after Q2 results beat analysts estimates. Based on its H1 performance and growth expectations, UNH also raised its 2022 adjusted EPS outlook.

UnitedHealth was among the managed care companies which saw their Medicare Advantage Star Ratings decrease based on their largest contracts, according to CMS data and analysis from Morgan Stanley reported in October.

In September, CMS said Medicare Part B premiums would decline 3% in 2023, lowering costs for millions of Americans covered by the federal health program for the first time in a decade.

M&A/Collaborations:

UNH was able to complete its $8B acquisition of Change Healthcare earlier this month, after a judge in September denied the Department of Justice's attempt to block the deal. The DOJ had alleged that the proposed deal would "harm competition."

UnitedHealth is also among the potential interested parties to acquire Cano Health (CANO). But there is speculation of a potential acquisition of Cano by CVS Health (CVS), however nothing has been announced.

In September, CVS announced its acquisition of Signify Health (SGFY) for ~$8B, beating potential buyers Amazon and UNH.

According Marc-Anthony Hourihan, global head of M&A at UBS, there is a chance that more hostile takeover efforts may be coming to mergers & acquisition world. Hourihan noted that there is some uncertainty with the regulatory regime in the U.S. and that people have been paying attention to what is going on with deals such as Change and Illumina/Grail, among others.

In September, Walmart and UnitedHealth signed a 10-year collaboration, marking the latest attempt by a major U.S. retailer to enter the healthcare sector. The deal came after a month when Amazon agreed to buy One Medical for $3.9B.

The SA Quant Rating on UNH shares is Hold, which takes into account factors such as Momentum, Profitability, and Valuation among others. UNH has an A+ factor grade for Profitability but D- for Growth. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs with a Buy rating, wherein 15 out of 26 analysts see the stock as Strong Buy. YTD, UnitedHealth shares are largely flat but fared well compared to the broader market indicator S&P500, which has fallen ~24%. See chart here.