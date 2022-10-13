Resilient travel demand detailed in results and forecasts from Intercontinental Consolidated Airline Group (OTCPK:ICAGY) and easyJet plc (OTCQX:ESYJY) helped European airline stocks gain altitude on Thursday.

Both airlines anticipate exceeding profit expectations for the quarter, with International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY) stating an operating profit of €1.2B and easyJet also touting a turn to profitability.

"easyJet achieved a record bounce back this summer with Q4 operating profit expected to be between £525m and £545m and passenger numbers almost doubling versus last summer to 24 million with a load factor of 92%, as demand for our leading network and services remains strong,” easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said.

Further, each airline indicated continued strength into 2023 with an ability to maintain positive profitability trends despite rising costs.

"Forward bookings remain at expected levels for the time of year, with no indication of weakness, and accordingly our fourth quarter expectations remain unchanged as of today," IAG said in a statement, bolstering confidence in the company.

While Lundgren noted that the macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain, he highlighted similarly strong demand forecasts into next year.

“Our summer 23 season went on sale last week and we were filling the equivalent of more than four A320 aircraft a minute in the opening hours demonstrating the continued demand,” he commented.

Shares of IAG (OTCPK:ICAGY) rose 10.45% on Thursday while shares of easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY) rose 5.67%. Other European air carriers rising on the day included Ryanair (RYAAY) +6.02%, which indicated bookings strength in its own right on the day, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKY) +4.26%, and Air France KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) +7.46%.

