Pernod Ricard to increase minority stake in Sovereign Brands
Oct. 13, 2022 12:01 PM ETPernod Ricard SA (PRNDY), PDRDFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PRNDY) (OTCPK:PDRDF) is raising its minority stake in Sovereign Brands' portfolio of super premium wine and spirits brands.
- The transaction is expected to close in Nov 2022. It remains subject to fulfilment of customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances.
- Upon closing, Sovereign Brands will be fully consolidated into Pernod Ricard's (OTCPK:PRNDY) (OTCPK:PDRDF) financial statements due to various call options through which Pernod Ricard may look to further increase its stake in the partnership in the future.
- The consolidation is expected to be accretive on Pernod Ricard's operating margin. The investment will also strengthen Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PRNDY) (OTCPK:PDRDF) exposure to the U.S. market, while boosting its consumer-centric innovation pipeline.
Comments (1)