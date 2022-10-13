Pernod Ricard to increase minority stake in Sovereign Brands

Oct. 13, 2022 12:01 PM ETPernod Ricard SA (PRNDY), PDRDFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PRNDY) (OTCPK:PDRDF) is raising its minority stake in Sovereign Brands' portfolio of super premium wine and spirits brands.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Nov 2022. It remains subject to fulfilment of customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances.
  • Upon closing, Sovereign Brands will be fully consolidated into Pernod Ricard's (OTCPK:PRNDY) (OTCPK:PDRDF) financial statements due to various call options through which Pernod Ricard may look to further increase its stake in the partnership in the future.
  • The consolidation is expected to be accretive on Pernod Ricard's operating margin. The investment will also strengthen Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PRNDY) (OTCPK:PDRDF) exposure to the U.S. market, while boosting its consumer-centric innovation pipeline.

