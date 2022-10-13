BofA downgrades Boise Cascade to reflect earnings risks; stock drops 6%
Oct. 13, 2022 12:05 PM ETBoise Cascade Company (BCC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Bank of America on Thursday downgraded Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Underperform from Neutral to reflect additional earnings risks from a potential recession.
- BCC shares fell as much as 6.3% to a near two-week low.
- The brokerage noted that BCC is "impacted by numerous macro, inflation, currency and other considerations".
- BofA cut its price target on BCC to $70 from $72, based on its average SOTP target using its projection of BCC mid-cycle segment results. The new PT implies potential upside of 12.5% to BCC's last close.
- "We expect results from wood and building materials distribution segments to be relatively positive in Q3, but weakness will start showing in Q4. That said, BCC would be positively leveraged to improved housing sentiment," analyst George Staphos wrote in a note to clients.
- BofA's rating contrasts SA Quant's Hold rating on BCC, which is based on the stock scoring poorly in the growth factor grade.
- Wall Street analysts on average also rate BCC Hold (1 Strong Buy; 5 Hold).
- Shares of BCC declined ~12% YTD.
Comments