Uranium stocks begin to move higher Thursday after Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel defended the company's decision to buy a 49% stake in nuclear power giant Westinghouse.

Cameco (CCJ) shares slumped 13.6% Wednesday as investors heaped skepticism on the company's plan to sell $650M in stock to help fund the deal.

While Cameco (CCJ) -0.5% Thursday near the noon hour, other uranium names are rising: (UEC) +2.7%, (UUUU) +1.8%, (DNN) +1.7%, (URG) +1.7%.

ETFs: (URA), (NLR)

Defending the $7.9B deal, Gitzel said acquiring Westinghouse allows Cameco (CCJ) to capitalize on the full nuclear supply chain, rather than only being a source of the base fuel, and he sees a "wave" of demand coming for nuclear power as Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a "game changer" for countries seeking energy security.

Eight Capital analyst Ralph Profiti sees Cameco's (CCJ) acquisition as "a strategic move to diversify and vertically integrate along the nuclear value chain as a complement to its high-quality, tier-one uranium asset base and fuel services segment, which combines CANDU fuel manufacturing for heavy water reactors with [Westinghouse's] global nuclear fuel and plant services platform for light water reactors."

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity also believe the deal makes long-term strategic sense, as combining its existing upstream uranium production with Westinghouse's downstream capabilities effectively makes Cameco (CCJ) a "one-stop shop" for utilities.

Cameco (CCJ) warrants a Sell rating following the deal, Trapping Value writes in an analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.