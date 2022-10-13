China's e-CNY transaction volume hits 100B yuan milestone - report

Transaction volume for China's central bank digital currency ("CBDC") hit a fresh milestone of 100B yuan ($14B) this year, though that growth rate was much slower than last year, according to a Thursday report by South China Morning Post, citing data from the People's Bank of China.

In 2022, e-CNY transaction volume climbed 14% from the 87.6B yuan mark at the end of 2021. That compared with the 154% growth recorded between June 2021 and December 2021.

The PBOC did not release data on the latest number of e-CNY wallets, which reached 261M at the end of 2021, the report said. Nevertheless, the decelerating growth in e-CNF transaction volume shows it has a ways to go before becoming the country's top payments provider.

That's especially true when compared with Ant Group's Alipay, one of China's top payment providers, which processed 118T yuan in the year ended June 2021.

The digital currency is being introduced on a trial basis across China, now covered in 23 cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Previously, (Sep. 20) Hong Kong to start testing out CBDC in Q4.