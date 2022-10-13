Ultragenyx upgraded to buy at Guggenheim as stock trading at discount to biotech peers

Oct. 13, 2022 12:32 PM ETUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Guggenheim has upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to buy as the company is trading at a discount to its mid-cap biotech peers.
  • The firm has a $50 price target (~30% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay said that the company's commercial franchise and pipeline provide "a floor for the stock close to the current trading level."
  • While a clinical update on GTX-102 for Angelman syndrome was underwhelming, Chattopadhyay said that the candidate "could still have legs."
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Ultragenyx (RARE) as a strong sell.

