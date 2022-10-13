Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) briefly spiked after Amazon said the fitness bike was a best-seller in early access Prime sales.

“We kicked off holiday celebrations earlier than ever by helping tens of millions of Prime members save during Prime Early Access Sale,” the company said in a statement. “Some of the best-selling items from the Top 100 deals list included Macbook Air M1; Peloton Bike; Bose earbuds and headphones; Casper pillows and toppers; and Shark hair dryers, vacuums, and air purifiers.”

In total, 100M items were ordered from Amazon’s selling partners during the early event.

Shares of Peloton (PTON) spiked to an intraday high of $9.01 shortly after the news was posted. The stock receded into the afternoon session, continuing a volatile trading pattern on Thursday. Shares touched a low of $7.83 shortly after the open before rallying into the day’s trading.

