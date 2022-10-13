BeiGene upgraded to buy at Guggenheim on improved confidence in Brukinsa potential

  • Guggenheim has upgraded BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to buy from neutral citing a potential greater worldwide opportunity for Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in hematology.
  • The firm has a $205 price target (~41% upside based on Wednesday close).
  • Analyst Michael Schmidt said that recent feedback from key opinion leaders indicates that next-generation BTK inhibitors have the potential to displace market leader Imbruvica (ibrutinib) from AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
  • Also, positive top-line results released Wednesday from a phase 3 head-to-head trial indicating Brukinsa bested Imbruvica in terms of better progression-free survival in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma patients bodes well.
  • BeiGene has also benefitted from a National Comprehensive Cancer Network decision in August to include Brukinsa as a Category 1 recommendation for CLL.
  • Schmidt added that while the company's stock price is down ~70% over the last year, it doesn't account for the potential of BeiGene's (BGNE) product portfolio and pipeline.
