BeiGene upgraded to buy at Guggenheim on improved confidence in Brukinsa potential
Oct. 13, 2022 1:28 PM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)JNJ, ABBVBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Guggenheim has upgraded BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to buy from neutral citing a potential greater worldwide opportunity for Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in hematology.
- The firm has a $205 price target (~41% upside based on Wednesday close).
- Analyst Michael Schmidt said that recent feedback from key opinion leaders indicates that next-generation BTK inhibitors have the potential to displace market leader Imbruvica (ibrutinib) from AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
- Also, positive top-line results released Wednesday from a phase 3 head-to-head trial indicating Brukinsa bested Imbruvica in terms of better progression-free survival in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma patients bodes well.
- BeiGene has also benefitted from a National Comprehensive Cancer Network decision in August to include Brukinsa as a Category 1 recommendation for CLL.
- Schmidt added that while the company's stock price is down ~70% over the last year, it doesn't account for the potential of BeiGene's (BGNE) product portfolio and pipeline.
