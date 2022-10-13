Western governments have made a global oil and gas crunch worse by "doubling down" on climate policies that make energy markets "more volatile, more unpredictable, more chaotic," Chevron (NYSE:CVX) CEO Mike Wirth told Financial Times in an interview Thursday.

A premature attempt to transition from fossil fuels had caused "unintended consequences" including energy supply disruptions in Europe and California, Wirth told FT.

The source of the current energy crunch predated Russia's invasion of Ukraine and followed years of under-investment in new oil supply, Wirth said, noting annual capital spending on oil and gas projects now runs at roughly half the rate seen in years before the pandemic, even as demand for energy has continued to rise.

Spending so far on alternatives to oil and gas is "woefully short, trillions of dollars short," Wirth said, a mismatch that "illustrates the risk in moving from a system that keeps the world functioning today aggressively to another system, and shutting down nuclear, shutting down coal, discouraging oil and gas."

Wirth said the Biden administration had entered office with a "very clear agenda... to make it more difficult for our industry to deliver energy to our customers," and called the White House's responses to the current energy crisis "all tactical," including considering a ban on fuel exports and releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.