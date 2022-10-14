Catalyst watch Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Read more about the events that may impact stock prices next week.

Monday - October 17

Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and Bank of New Yok Mellon (BK).

All week - The four-day Oracle (ORCL) CloudWorld event begins. Oracle CEO Safra Katz and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison will both give keynote speeches. Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang is also a featured speaker.

All week - The Paris Motor Show will open with a number of brands hoping to create some buzz. Look for model reveals from Alpine, Dacia, DS, Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF), Jeep (STLA), Peugeot and Renault. Chinese automakers BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Great Wall will also participate in the event as they look to promote their brands to the European market. Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will also be an exhibitor ahead of a planned launch in Europe and the U.S. Vinfast parent Vingroup is reportedly still considering an IPO in the U.S. Ahead of the auto show, some analysts have pointed at EV startup Fisker (FSR) as a stock that could get a bounce off a reveal of its Ocean SUV Extreme.

All day - Shareholders with iRobot (IRBT) will vote on the acquisition offer from Amazon (AMZN).

All day - Shareholders with Ping Identity (PING) will vote on the $2.8B buyout deal from Thoma Bravo.

Shareholders with Ping Identity (PING) will vote on the $2.8B buyout deal from Thoma Bravo. 5:00 p.m. BitNile Holdings (NILE) will host a conference call to provide additional information on the planned spin-offs of the company’s subsidiaries.

Tuesday - October 18

Earnings watch - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Goldman Sachs (GS), Albertsons (ACI), and Hasbro (HAS). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Netflix (NFLX), United Airlines (UAL), and Silvergate Capital (SI) when they report.

All day - TechCrunch Disrupt will begin in San Francisco. While the event is well-known for talks from tech startup companies, the roster of speakers this year includes Rivian Automotive (RIVN) CEO RJ Scaringe and TuSimple (TSP) CEO Xiaodi Hou from the electric vehicle sector. Execs from AT&T (T) and Netflix (NFLX) will also give talks that could create some buzz.

All day - The 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit could include stocks picks and activist target reveals from notable hedge funds firms such as Starboard Value, Impactive Capital, Sachem, ValueAct, Third Point and Jana Partners.

11:00 a.m. BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) will host a Commercial Day presentation to provide an update on its recently launched Igalmi product. Shares of BTAI have rallied in the past after Igalmi updates.

All day - Shareholders with LMF Acquisition Opportunities (LMAO) will meet to vote on the SPAC deal to take medical technology firm SeaStar Medical public.

All day - Adobe (ADBE) will host a meeting with financial analysts and investors at Adobe MAX. The company's executive team will provide update on the long-term market opportunity, strategy and innovation roadmap.

All day - Watch Vaccitech plc (VACC), Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) with all three companies scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Conference.

Watch Vaccitech plc (VACC), Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) with all three companies scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Conference. 6:00 p.m. Netflix (NFLX) will conduct a video interview with co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, CFO Spence Neumann,, and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters. The discussion will be moderated by J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth.

Wednesday - October 19

Earnings watch - Tesla (TSLA), Procter & Gamble (PG), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Travelers Companies (TRV), and IBM (IBM). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Alcoa (AA), Lam Research (LRCX), and Winnebago (WGO) when they report.

All day - Immune therapeutics developer Alopexx (ALPX) is expected to start trading after pricing its IPO.

All day - Shareholders with Spirit Airlines (SAVE) will vote on the acquisition offer from JetBlue Airways (JBLU).

2:00 pm. The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book update. Later in the day, Chicago Fed's Charles Evans and St. Louis Fed's James Bullard give talks.

3:30 p.m. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will host its Securities Analyst Meeting with discussion on the company's vision, strategy, and financial outlook.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will host its Securities Analyst Meeting with discussion on the company's vision, strategy, and financial outlook. 5:30 p.m. Tesla (TSLA) will hold its earnings call with investors looking for production updates for the Berlin and Austin Gigafactories. Other key topics include the positive benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, pricing expectations, FX pressures, and color on macro headwinds.

Thursday - October 20

Earnings watch - Philip Morris International (PM), AT&T (T), Union Pacific (UNP), Dow (DOW), and Tractor Supply (TSCO). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Snap (SNAP), American Airlines (AAL), and Boston Beer (SAM) when they report.

All day - Zymeworks (ZYME) will present an update on its preclinical research programs at an Early R&D day.

All day - WTI crude November futures expire which has led to an extra dash of volatility for crude oil (CL1:COM) this year with prior expiration dates.

WTI crude November futures expire which has led to an extra dash of volatility for crude oil (CL1:COM) this year with prior expiration dates. 9:00 a.m. Western Union Company (WU) will host an investor day event with an update on the company’s long-term strategy followed by a Q&A session.

Friday - October 21