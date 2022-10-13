NTT DATA to acquire Aspirent

Oct. 13, 2022 12:54 PM ETNTT DATA Corporation (NTDTY), NTTYYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • NTT DATA (OTCPK:NTDTY) (OTCPK:NTTYY) has agreed to acquire data, analytics and advisory firm, Aspirent.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval and is expected to close within the next 30 days.
  • Headquartered in Atlanta, Aspirent will bolster NTT DATA's (OTCPK:NTDTY) (OTCPK:NTTYY) data engineering capabilities across key data partners such as Azure, AWS, Databricks, and Snowflake, bringing over 230 data advisors and technologists to its digital transformation services team.
 

