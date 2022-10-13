Tamarack sees Deltastream assets adding 23K boe/day to production

Oct. 13, 2022 12:56 PM ETTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TNEYF), TVE:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

prairie morning winter

chinaface/E+ via Getty Images

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCPK:TNEYF) said Thursday it closed its acquisition of privately-held oil producer Deltastream Energy for C$1.425B (US$1.03B), comprised of 80M common shares, C$825M in cash and C$300M in deferred acquisition payment notes.

Tamarack (OTCPK:TNEYF) said it expects the acquired assets will produce an average of 23K boe/day and deliver C$500M of EBITDA in 2023.

The company raised its base monthly dividend by 25% to $0.0125 beginning next month, which it says reflects an improvement in sustainable free funds flow.

The company also named Lynne Chrumka, a former executive at ARC Resources and Seven Generations Energy, as its new VP of exploration.

Tamarack Valley Energy's (OTCPK:TNEYF) Clearwater expansion enhances the attractiveness of the company as an acquisition candidate, Long Player writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.