Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has confirmed it will launch its ad-supported service level Nov. 3, with plans starting at $6.99 per month.

The company's "Basic with Ads" plan will be in addition to its existing ad-free plans, which won't change: Basic, Standard and Premium levels.

And Basic with Ads will launch in 12 countries, Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters says: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US.

Netflix stock (NFLX) is up 3.4%, on the high side of a tech rally Thursday.

In the U.S., Netflix offers its ad-free Basic plan at $9.99 per month; its Standard plan at $15.49 per month; and its Premium plan at $19.99 per month.

At launch, ads will be either 15 seconds or 30 seconds in length, and will appear before and during programs.

For advertisers, Netflix plans to offer targeting capabilities by country and by genre, and advertisers will be able to pursue brand-safety matters such as preventing ads from appearing on content with sex, nudity or graphic violence.

The plan "represents an exciting opportunity for advertisers — the chance to reach a diverse audience, including younger viewers who increasingly don’t watch linear TV, in a premium environment with a seamless, high-resolution ads experience," Peters says.

And for measurement it will tap Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings, available sometime in 2023 and eventually part of Nielsen ONE Ads. Netflix recently reached viewability deals with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science as well.

Take Seeking Alpha's Weekend Bite poll: Would you watch Netflix with ads?