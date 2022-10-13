U.S. Bancorp, PNC Financial, First Republic Bank gain on likely solid Q3 results

U.S. Bancorp (USB), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) and First Republic Bank (FRC) gained ahead of their scheduled Q3 earnings result on Oct. 14, before market open, as results are likely to be solid.

Higher average rates and continued loan growth should benefit the results, but soft fee trends (mortgage, investment banking) and modest reserve build can impact adversely, according to a Baird report.

The agency expects Q3 median bank EPS to increase by ~2% Y/Y as core pre-provision earnings are up 19% to 20% on a yearly basis.

Loan demand trends were solid during the quarter, but mortgage activity continued to trend downward, the report noted.

Rising rates and loan growth should positively affect the margins this quarter, the report said.

U.S. Bancorp may report satisfactory Q3 results, with weaker than expected mortgage fees offset by improving net interest income from loan growth and a higher net interest margin. Notably, mortgage revenue is not the bank's primary income source.

USB's consensus EPS estimate is $1.16 (-11.14% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $6.2B (+5.66% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, the bank has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward and downward revisions.

The PNC Financial Services Group's (PNC) Q3 results should also be in line with expectations, considering the company's continued commercial loan growth.

Consensus EPS estimate is $3.69 (-1.7% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $5.4B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PNC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward and downward revisions.

Seeking Alpha Author Mike Zaccardi believes PNC shares are vulnerable to a bearish breakdown, with the Bank of America analysts seeing earnings fall sharply this year.

BofA expects bank/brokerage area to report one of the worst earnings situations among all industries, while senior earnings analyst John Butters at FactSet notes, "the financials sector is expected to report the second-largest (Y/Y) earnings decline of all eleven sectors at -13.5%."

For First Republic Bank, consensus EPS estimate is $2.17 (+13.81% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.55B (+19.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FRC has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward revisions.