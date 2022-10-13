DISH Chairman's SPAC CONX in talks to combine with DISH wireless unit

SPAC CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX), which is headed by DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Chairman Charles Ergen, is in preliminary talks to acquire DISH's retail wireless unit, Boost Mobile.

CONX said in a statement that it is also holding a special shareholders meeting to vote on extending the deadline for consummating a business combination to June 3 from Nov. 3. The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 31.

The SPAC added that it intends to seek an opinion from an independent investment bank or appraisal firm "regarding the fairness to the company from a financial point of view" of a combination with an entity affiliated with CONX's sponsor, nXgen Opportunities, or any of CONX's corporate officers or directors.

CONX also intends to convene an independent committee to evaluate and negotiate terms of a potential transaction with DISH.

The SPAC went public in early November 2020, raising around $750M.

According to a Reuters news report, DISH confirmed it was in talks with CONX about a possible transaction. DISH acquired Boost Mobile in 2020.

For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.