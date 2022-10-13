Banks start reporting Q3 earnings before the bell rings on Friday with heavyweights JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) giving investors a view into how their businesses fared in an environment of higher interest rates and bearish markets.

The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking path will bolster their net interest income, but the resulting lower asset prices are hurting demand for their services in bringing IPOs, stock and debt offerings to market and advising on and helping to finance mergers and acquisitions.

Analysts have been lowering their expectations for Q3 bank earnings in recent months, with some of the biggest cuts at some of the largest banks. The average analyst estimate for Citigroup‘s (C) EPS fell by almost 12% in the past month, as seen in the table below. The consensus for Goldman Sachs’s (NYSE:GS) earnings dropped by 4.1% in the past month.

Also reporting tomorrow are regional powerhouses U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC).

By comparison, the downward revisions for regional banks are milder, with two banks getting upward revisions in the past six months. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) EPS has increased 0.1% in the past month and 8.8% in the past six months. Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) average analyst estimate for Q3 EPS has increased 0.2% in the past month and 2.4% in the past six months.

Q3 EPS consensus Consensus revision trends GSIB Banks ticker 1-month 3-month 6-month JPMorgan Chase [JPM] $2.85 1.64% 2.79% 1.26% Citigroup [C] $2.85 -11.71% -13.02% -8.93% Wells Fargo [WFC] $2.85 -0.64% -1.81% -1.02% Goldman Sachs [GS] $7.51 -4.10% -4.18% -20.73% Morgan Stanley [MS] $1.51 -1.83% -0.22% -16.63% Bank of America [BAC] $0.78 -1.40% -3.29% -10.29% Trust Banks State Street [STT] $1.78 -0.26% 0.34% -15.37% Bank of New York Mellon [BK] $1.08 -1.02% -1.86% -9.91% Northern Trust [NTRS] $1.82 -1.85% -0.77% -10.96% Regional Banks U.S. Bancorp [USB] $1.16 0.10% 2.19% 8.82% PNC Finanical [PNC] $3.69 -0.68% -0.87% -3.48% Truist Financial [TFC] $1.22 -1.98% -2.48% -0.51% Regions Financial [RF] $0.58 -1.69% -0.81% 4.20% Citizens Financial [CFG] $1.27 0.19% 0.20% 2.44% KeyCorp [KEY] $0.59 -2.26% -1.54% -3.24% Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] $0.98 -0.92% -1.84% -2.61% Huntington Bancshares [HBAN] $0.38 -0.34% -1.56% 3.74%

For Friday’s crop of earnings, here’s how the bank’s Q3 consensus estimates compare with the prior quarter and year-ago results:

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q3 EPS of $2.85 consensus is expected to rise from $2.76 in Q2 2022. The bank missed EPS consensus in the last two quarters. Watch for any changes in the bank’s guidance. In July, the company expected net interest income ex-Corporate & Investment Bank Market of $58B+. Outlook for 2022 adjusted noninterest expense was ~$77B.

Citigroup (C) is expected to earn $1.45 per share, down from $2.19 in Q2. Citi missed its consensus estimate in one of the past three quarters. Earlier this month, Goldman downgraded Citi to Neutral as he expects the bank will have to build more capital than its peers, delaying the resumption of its stock buybacks.

Consensus for Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 EPS is $1.09 vs. $0.74 in Q2. The bank’s earnings haven’t missed an estimate since Q4 2019. Note that last month, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said the bank’s lending growth is moderating from strong levels seen in Q2 2022. The bank’s loans increased to $926.6B in Q2 from $898.0B in Q1.

Goldman Sachs (GS): Consensus is $7.51 for Q3 vs. $7.73 reported in Q2. GS has missed consensus once in the past three quarters. Earlier in October, KBW upgraded Goldman (GS) to Outperform, partly due to some potential near-term benefits from strong fixed-income, currency and commodities results. Atlantic Equities, though, downgraded the stock on lower investment banking activity, declining equity markets, and trading estimates remaining too low.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): Consensus estimate of $1.51 expects an increase from $1.44 reported in Q2. The bank missed the average analyst estimate in Q2, its first miss since Q1 2020. Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock earlier this month, along with Goldman.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Consensus of $0.78 is expected to rise from $0.73 reported in the prior quarter. BofA’s Q2 earnings trailed the average analyst estimate, its first miss since Q1 2020. Last month, the bank’s CFO guided for Q3 NII to increase by at least $900M-$1B from Q2’s $12.4B level.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q3 consensus of $1.16 vs. $1.09 in Q2, which excluded M&A integration charges, allowing it to top the average analyst estimate. As such, the bank missed consensus once in the past three quarters. Look for more guidance on when the company expects to close its $8B acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise.

PNC Financial (PNC) is expected to earn $3.69 per share in Q3, up from $3.42 in Q2. The last time PNC missed consensus was Q2 2021. In August, PNC was named as one of Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo's favorites. He sees the federal funds rate reaching higher than 4% and expects banks' net interest margin to benefit.

