EU allows Celanese to acquire DuPont unit on divestment condition

The European Commission permitted Celanese (NYSE:CE) to go ahead with its planned $11 billion acquisition of DuPont's mobility and materials unit on the condition that Celanese sells a plastics business.

Celanese announced the purchase agreement in February, pending approvals from antitrust authorities. The company must divest its global thermoplastic copolyester (TPC) business, including a plant in Italy and certain brands, to receive EU approval.

Without the divestiture, Celanese would become the biggest TPC producer in the European Economic Area and worldwide, leaving few other alternatives. Automakers are among the biggest users of the material.