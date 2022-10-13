Avid Technology announces amended credit facility
Oct. 13, 2022 1:38 PM ETAvid Technology, Inc. (AVID)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) on Thursday announced an amended secured credit facility, including $186.7M in senior secured term loans and a $120M unfunded revolving credit line.
- Shares of AVID rose ~5%.
- Lenders decided to term out existing revolver borrowings into a new term loan and increase the undrawn revolver availability on more favorable terms as a result of AVID's improving financial profile.
- The amendment increases the revolving credit facility from $70M to $120M and adds a $20M incremental term loan to the existing $166.7M term loan.
- $19M from the incremental term loan was used to pay off the existing revolving credit facility draw.
- The amendment includes more favorable terms and does not result in any changes to financial covenants, pricing or maturity (Feb. 2027).
- "Although total outstanding debt has not changed materially as of the completion of the transaction, the additional undrawn revolver availability provides AVID more financial flexibility to execute growth plans and capital deployment strategy," said CFO Ken Gayron.
