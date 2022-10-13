Philips downgraded to hold at Societe Generale on diminished likelihood of 2023 recovery

Oct. 13, 2022

Lightbulb Production At Philips

Patrik Stollarz/Getty Images News

  • Societe Generale has downgraded Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to hold from buy citing the company's recent profit warning and less confidence that company will experience a recovery next year.
  • The firm has a €15.40 price target (~11% upside based on Thursday's close on the Euronext Amsterdam).
  • SocGen said that with Wednesday's pre-release of Q3 results, "our hopes of strong revenue growth in 4Q have been dashed, with the company flagging a mid-single digit drop in sales."
  • As a result, SocGen has a mediocre outlook for the company to 2026, with just 1.8% 2021-26e sales CAGR and 0.4% for EPS.
