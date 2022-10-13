Federal Realty Investment ticks higher as REIT CEO discusses business
Oct. 13, 2022
- Shopping center REIT Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) ticked up slightly as the company's CEO discussed business in an interview.
- "We are the port in the storm here," FRT CEO Don Wood said in an interview on CNBC.
- "Effectively there's been no building of retail stuff very much at all in the last decade, decade in a half," Wood explained. "That's really important because supply still matters, supply/demand still matters. Those characteristics look very good right now."
- Federal Realty (FRT) shares have dropped 34% this year while shares of larger rival Simon Property (SPG) have fallen 40%.
- FRT is scheduled to report Q3 results on Nov. 3.
