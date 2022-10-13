Federal Realty Investment ticks higher as REIT CEO discusses business

Oct. 13, 2022 2:03 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)SPGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Modern Store Building Exteriors at Sunset

buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shopping center REIT Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) ticked up slightly as the company's CEO discussed business in an interview.
  • "We are the port in the storm here," FRT CEO Don Wood said in an interview on CNBC.
  • "Effectively there's been no building of retail stuff very much at all in the last decade, decade in a half," Wood explained. "That's really important because supply still matters, supply/demand still matters. Those characteristics look very good right now."
  • Federal Realty (FRT) shares have dropped 34% this year while shares of larger rival Simon Property (SPG) have fallen 40%.
  • FRT is scheduled to report Q3 results on Nov. 3.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.