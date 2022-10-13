Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is exploring a sale of part of its U.S. valves business for more than $800M, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The assets, which Schlumberger (SLB) obtained in 2016 as part of its acquisition of Cameron International Corp., are expected to draw interest from oilfield services rivals, according to the report.

Deals in the oilfield services space are relatively rare in North America given the sector is largely consolidated, with most activity centered around smaller, private equity backed transactions.

Schlumberger (SLB) management is playing the long game and shares are attractively priced now, Daniel Jones writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.