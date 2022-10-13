Kroger-Albertsons merger synergies could drive earnings growth - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley broke down the implications of Kroger (NYSE:KR) potentially merging with Albertsons Companies (ACI).

Analyst Simeon Gutman noted that historically food retail M&A has not been a panacea for structurally higher margins and profitability or been positive for long-term shareholder value. The issue may be that synergies from mergers have been competed away due to the industry's competitiveness and fragmentation, which have led to post-merger price investments and rising costs.

However, a Kroger-Albertsons combination might have a chance of creating higher structural margins with the industry closer to an oligopoly than is thought. Morgan Stanley thinks synergies from the merger would drive earnings growth for at least a few years.

Running through the math, Gutman estimated that the combined market share of Kroger-Albertsons would be 13.5% to stand behind only Walmart at 15.5%. Further back would be Costco, Ahold-Delhaize, Publix, Sam's Club, and Target.

Other positive outcomes from a KR-ACI power merger could be significant synergies across distribution, sourcing, corporate, and other functions, as well as improved e-commerce profitability through lower fulfilment costs.

In late trading on Thursday, Kroger (KR) was up 0.80% and Albertsons (ACI) was 12.25% higher.

Read about some of the regulatory challenges the deal could see.