Beleaguered online meal kit company Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) rebounded on Thursday, moving off of an all-time low hit in the opening minutes of the day’s trading.

Shortly after the market open, shares hit a price of $2 per share, over 98% below the stock’s split adjusted IPO price and marking a 52-week low. On a split-adjusted basis, the yearly low also marked an all-time low for the stock. However, into the afternoon session the New York-based company’s stock roared 8.16% higher.

Short interest in Blue Apron (APRN) is significant, standing at 39.16%, according to SeekingAlpha data.

The stock has been extremely volatile in the month of October, sinking by as much as 46.5% on October 3 following a weak guide for the third quarter and an 8-K filing that contained “going concern” warnings.