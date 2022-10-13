Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +1.7% in Thursday's trading, recouping a slice of the previous day's 8% drubbing that topped the S&P 500's list of biggest losers after a Morgan Stanley report flagged a drop in lithium volumes and prices.

Morgan Stanley predicted a "large fall" in lithium exports and prices from Sociedad Química y Minera (NYSE:SQM), citing September data that showed a 10% decline in SQM's volumes and an 11% drop in prices from August.

SQM (SQM) told Morgan Stanley it still expects to see flat prices in H2 2022, so the September price and volume decline could just be an anomaly, although the analysts also speculate the company could be "holding part of its capacity increase, to sustain spot prices in China."

Morgan Stanley said it remains Underweight on SQM (SQM) as it believes "expectations are too high at the peak of the cycle," and while earnings momentum should continue over the next quarters, driven mainly by lithium operations, "in our opinion long-term expectations are disconnected from fundamentals."

(SQM) +4.1% Thursday after plunging 8.4% on Wednesday; also rebounding from sharp losses, (LTHM) +6.5%, (LAC) +4.1%.

Analysts at Berenberg followed Thursday with a downgrade of Albemarle (ALB) to Hold from Buy with a $270 PT, also anticipating a sharp drop in lithium prices that signals a peak in the company's profitability in 2024 and a significant deterioration in 2025.

Berenberg foresees utilization rates falling sharply after 2024, triggering a quick normalization of lithium prices to levels that are driven by spodumene mining costs.

ETF: (LIT)

Albemarle (ALB) anticipates 20%-plus annual production growth rates in refined products, The Methodical Investor writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.