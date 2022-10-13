Stubbornly high U.S. inflation could push rates to over 4.5%: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

Persistently high U.S. consumer price inflation could drive the Federal Reserve to boost interest rates to more than 4.5%, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned Thursday, as per a Reuters report.

Speaking at the Institute of International Finance meeting in Washington, D.C., Dimon argued that consumers will probably keep spending strongly for another nine months before inflation starts to squeeze their purchasing power, thus the economy could remain healthy for some time.

Fed policymakers, subsequently, may need to increase the benchmark rate to more than 4.5% to stave off inflation pressures. Note that the Federal Open Market Committee most recently projected a 4.6% terminal rate by the end of 2023.

His remarks come as the domestic economy has already dipped into a "technical recession," with the prior two quarters of real GDP in negative terrain. The central bank's aggressive tightening cycle has increasingly taken effect in different areas of the economy ranging from manufacturing to housing, though the jobs market remains relatively tight.

In agreement with Dimon about the path for increased hawkish monetary policy, Alfonso Peccatiello, who was the former head of a $20B investment portfolio, believes "there is NO reason why terminal rates shouldn't move easily in the 5% area," he wrote in a series of Twitter posts.

"The Fed will not stop until it breaks the inflation's back. It will most likely break something else in the process, but they don't have a choice," he added.

Earlier this week, (Oct. 10) Jamie Dimon said current economic conditions will likely tip the U.S. economy into recession in the next six to nine months.