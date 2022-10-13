Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is continuing headcount reductions as the fourth quarter kicks off, according to Bloomberg.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the company asked its employees to work remotely on Thursday and then cut off the access of terminated employees to company materials. Terminated employees were then contacted individually and informed of their status with the company.

While the number of employees laid off is unclear at this time, the report noted that employees within the research and development department were among the cuts.

The company previously announced a previous headcount reduction in early August.

Despite the announcement, shares of the heavily-shorted plant-based meat producer rose 4.4% shortly before Thursday’s market close.

