JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock is rising 2.4% in Friday premarket trading after the bank's Q3 results topped the Wall Street consensus and said it expects to resume stock buybacks early next year.

The bank expects FY2022 net interest income of ~$66B, depending on market activity; excluding Markets, it expects 2022 net interest income of ~$61.5B. That compares with previous guidance for net interest income ex-Corporate & Investment Bank of $58B+.

Its guidance for FY2022 adjusted noninterest expense remains at ~$77B.

Q3 earnings are benefiting from strong performance in its consumer banking unit. Meanwhile, JPMorgan (JPM) increased its provision for credit losses to brace for slower economic activity.

"In the U.S., consumers continue to spend with solid balance sheets, job openings are plentiful and businesses remain healthy," said CEO Jamie Dimon. "However, there are significant headwinds immediately in front of us stubbornly high inflation leading to higher global interest rates, the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening, the war in Ukraine, which is increasing all geopolitical risks, and the fragile state of oil supply and prices."

Q3 EPS of $3.12, topping the $2.85 consensus, rose from $2.76 in Q2 and fell from $3.74 in Q3 2021.

Provision for credit losses of $1.54B vs. $1.10B in Q2 and benefit of $1.53B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of $17.5B vs. $15.1B in Q2 and $13.1B in Q3 2021.

Q3 total noninterest expense of $19.2B vs. $18.7B in Q2 and $17.1B in Q3 2021.

Return on tangible common equity was 18% vs. 17% in the previous quarter and 22% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue and net income by segment:

Consumer & Community Banking revenue of $14.3B vs. $12.6B in the prior quarter and $12.5B in the year-ago quarter; net income of $4.33B increased from $3.10B in Q2 and slipped slightly from $4.35B in Q3 2021.

Corporate & Investment Banking revenue of $11.9B, slipped 1% from Q2 and 4% Y/Y; Banking revenue of $4.02B rose 25% Q/Q and fell 18% Y/Y; Markets & Securities revenue of $7.85B fell 10% Q/Q and rose 5% Y/Y; CIB net income of $3.53B fell 5% Q/Q and 37% Y/Y.

Commercial Banking revenue of $3.05B rose 14% Q/Q and 21% Y/Y; net income of $946M fell 5% Q/Q and 33% Y/Y.

Asset & Wealth Management revenue of $4.54B increased 5% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y; net income of $1.22B climbed 21% Q/Q and rose 2% Y/Y.

JPMorgan's (JPM) total loans were $1.11T at the end of Q3 2022 vs. $1.10T at the end of Q2; total deposits of $2.41T at Sept. 30 vs. $2.47T at June 30.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

