SPAC Hunt Companies Acquisition I to redeem outstanding stock

  • SPAC Hunt Companies Acquisition I (NYSE:HTAQ) said Thursday it will redeem all outstanding class A shares, effective as of Nov. 1 as it will not complete an initial merger within the deadline.
  • The per-share redemption price will be ~$10.16.
  • The balance of the trust account as of Jun. 30 was ~$233.8M and HTAQ expects $233.7M to be available for redemption of the 23M outstanding shares.
  • HTAQ shares' last trading day on NYSE will be Oct. 31.
  • There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to HTAQ's warrants.
  • After Nov. 1, HTAQ will cease all operations except for those required to wind up its business.

