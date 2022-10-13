SPAC Hunt Companies Acquisition I to redeem outstanding stock
Oct. 13, 2022
- SPAC Hunt Companies Acquisition I (NYSE:HTAQ) said Thursday it will redeem all outstanding class A shares, effective as of Nov. 1 as it will not complete an initial merger within the deadline.
- The per-share redemption price will be ~$10.16.
- The balance of the trust account as of Jun. 30 was ~$233.8M and HTAQ expects $233.7M to be available for redemption of the 23M outstanding shares.
- HTAQ shares' last trading day on NYSE will be Oct. 31.
- There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to HTAQ's warrants.
- After Nov. 1, HTAQ will cease all operations except for those required to wind up its business.
