Novartis cutting about a quarter of workforce in Ireland

Oct. 13, 2022 4:22 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Novartis Corporation"s headquarters in East Hanover, NJ, USA.

JHVEPhoto

  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will cut 400 jobs at its operations in Ireland, representing ~25% of its workforce in the country, RTE reported.
  • The cuts will take place over two years at a site in Dublin.
  • After the reduction, about 600 Novartis (NVS) employees will remain at the Dublin location.
  • The Swiss pharma also employs 500 employees at a manufacturing site in Cork and others at an innovative medicines division in Dublin.
  • In April, Novartis (NVS) said it would slash thousands of jobs worldwide as part of a corporate restructuring.

Comments (1)

