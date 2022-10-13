Novartis cutting about a quarter of workforce in Ireland
Oct. 13, 2022
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will cut 400 jobs at its operations in Ireland, representing ~25% of its workforce in the country, RTE reported.
- The cuts will take place over two years at a site in Dublin.
- After the reduction, about 600 Novartis (NVS) employees will remain at the Dublin location.
- The Swiss pharma also employs 500 employees at a manufacturing site in Cork and others at an innovative medicines division in Dublin.
- In April, Novartis (NVS) said it would slash thousands of jobs worldwide as part of a corporate restructuring.
