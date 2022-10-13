Travere Therapeutics' FDA target action date for nephropathy treatment extended

Oct. 13, 2022 4:24 PM ETTravere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) on Thursday said it expects an extension to the U.S. FDA target action date for its new drug application (NDA) for its sparsentan treatment for the deterioration of kidney function.
  • The FDA had assigned a so-called Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of Nov. 17 for the NDA.
  • The extension to the target date is due to the company's anticipated submission of an updated risk evaluation strategy regarding the treatment which was requested by the FDA.
  • TVTX stock -1.9% to $22.75 after hours.

