Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Q3 earnings increased from Q2, exceeding the average analyst estimate, as the bank's non-compensation expenses dropped from the prior quarter, according to results issued Friday. Revenue, though, fell short of expectations as volatile markets damped investment banking and investing activity.

Morgan Stanley (MS) slipped 0.6% in premarket trading.

"While Investment Banking and Investment Management were impacted by the market environment, Fixed Income and Equity navigated challenging markets well," said Chairman and CEO James Gorman. "We continue to maintain our strong capital position while repurchasing $2.6B of shares and distributing a healthy dividend."

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.53, topping the $1.51 consensus, rose from $1.44 in Q2 and fell from $2.04 in Q3 2021.

Net revenue of $13.0B, trailing the average analyst estimate of $13.3B, slipped from $13.1B in Q2 and from $14.8B in Q3 2021.

Return on tangible equity of 14.6% vs. 13.8% in Q2 and 19.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of $2.51B rose 10% Q/Q and 22% Y/Y.

Q3 total noninterest revenue of $10.5B fell 3% from the prior quarter and by 17% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenue by segment:

Investment Banking — $1.37B, +19% Q/Q and -54% Y/Y;

Trading — $3.33B, -7% Q/Q and +16% Y/Y;

Investments — -$168M compared with $23M in Q2 and $45M in the year-ago period;

Commissions and fees — $1.13B, -7% Q/Q and -11% Y/Y;

Asset Management — $4.74B, -3% Q/Q and -9% Y/Y.

Provision for credit losses of $35M vs. $101M in the prior quarter and $24M in the year-ago quarter.

Compensation expenses of $5.61B vs. $5.55B in Q2 and $5.92B in Q3 2021.

Total non-compensation expenses of $3.95B vs. $4.16B in Q2 and $3.94B in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

