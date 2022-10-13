GE leads gains in big-cap industrials as stocks rally
General Electric (NYSE:GE) on Thursday rose 4.9% as stocks rallied to end a six-day losing streak. GE’s gain was the biggest among the top holdings of the SPDR Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), which advanced 2.2% to reach a five-day closing high.
The trading session got off to a shaky start after inflation data showed an 8.2% yearly jump in September. Consumers prices excluding those for energy and food hit a new four-decade high.
Stocks reversed course mid-morning and finished higher, possibly indicating that investors had been braced for a worst-case scenario.
GE on Tuesday took another step toward breaking up into three public companies by filing a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the planned spin-off of its healthcare unit.
GE HealthCare will list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with the ticker symbol GEHC. The company plans to distribute at least 80.1% of spin-off’s common stock to GE's shareholders and retain a 19.9% interest.
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) -Top Holdings
|Company (Ticker)
|Oct. 13 % change
|Boeing (BA)
|1.5%
|Caterpillar (CAT)
|2.0%
|Deere & Co. (DE)
|1.7%
|General Electric (GE)
|4.9%
|Honeywell International (HON)
|2.8%
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|2.2%
|Northrop Grumman (NOC)
|1.8%
|Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
|2.3%
|Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)
|2.4%
|United Parcel Service (UPS)
|2.6%
