Smart Powerr receives Nasdaq notice on regaining compliance

Oct. 13, 2022 4:25 PM ETSmart Powerr Corp. (CREG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Close up view of LCD billboard of the NASDAQ MarketSite

ozgurdonmaz

  • China-based industrial waste-to-energy solution provider Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) said it received a Nasdaq notification over regaining compliance with listing rules.
  • The company had said it was unable to file its Form 10-K by the original deadline due to COVID-19-related impacts in China.
  • The stock exchange had granted CREG an extension until Oct. 12.
  • The company filed its annual report on Form 10-K on Sep. 13 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q on Oct. 11.
  • The stock exchange has closed the matter.
  • Source: Press Release

