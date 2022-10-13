Smart Powerr receives Nasdaq notice on regaining compliance
Oct. 13, 2022
- China-based industrial waste-to-energy solution provider Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) said it received a Nasdaq notification over regaining compliance with listing rules.
- The company had said it was unable to file its Form 10-K by the original deadline due to COVID-19-related impacts in China.
- The stock exchange had granted CREG an extension until Oct. 12.
- The company filed its annual report on Form 10-K on Sep. 13 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q on Oct. 11.
- The stock exchange has closed the matter.
- Source: Press Release
