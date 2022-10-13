Redwood Trust stock gains 5% after hours on preliminary Q3 results
Oct. 13, 2022 4:26 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) stock gained 5.4% after hours on Thursday after the firm issued preliminary results for Q3.
- RWT estimated that GAAP book value per share was $10.15-$10.25 at Sept. 30, down 4.9-5.8% from $10.78 at Jun. 30.
- RWT projected unrestricted cash of $297M and unencumbered assets of ~$500M at Sept. 30.
- The firm added $900M of new financing capacity across multiple borrowing facilities in Q3 and has over $3B of unused financing capacity across residential and business purpose mortgage banking segments.
- RWT repurchased 3.4M shares for $24M, resulting in $0.12 per share of book value accretion in Q3.
- The firm said total margin call activity in Q3 resulted in a net return of cash to RWT from financing and hedging counterparties.
- RWT will issue its Q3 results on Oct. 27 after market close.
- Shares of RWT declined ~55% YTD.
