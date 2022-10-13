ERYTECH receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq
Oct. 13, 2022 4:28 PM ETERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) said it had received a notification from Nasdaq indicating that it was no longer in compliance with the listing rules based on closing bid price of less than $1 per share for tits American Depositary Shares for the prior 30 consecutive business days.
- The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the ADSs, the company said.
- The company has 180 days, or until April 5 to regain compliance.
- The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its ADSs is $1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days.
Comments