SciPlay names Light & Wonder exec Bombassei as CFO
Oct. 13, 2022 4:33 PM ETSciPlay Corporation (SCPL)LNWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) said Thursday it appointed Jim Bombassei as EVP, CFO and secretary, effective Dec. 1.
- Bombassei currently serves as SVP of investor relations at SCPL's parent Light & Wonder (LNW).
- He replaces Daniel O'Quinn, who will continue to serve as interim CFO and secretary till Dec., after which he will continue to lead SCPL's finance and accounting teams as VP, finance.
- Activist investor Engine Capital, one of the biggest holders of SCPL, last week pushed the firm to consider a sale of itself to LNW.
