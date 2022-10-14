Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Q3 earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations as the bank benefited from higher interest rates and focused on expense management, the company said Friday. Meanwhile, it's monitoring the risks that higher interest rates present as well as geopolitical risks.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.30, topping the $1.09 consensus, rose from $0.82 in Q2. Wells Fargo (WFC) shares gained 1.3% in premarket trading.

The current quarter's adjusted EPS excludes $2B of costs, or $0.45 per share, related to litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters.

"We have been focused on increasing our earnings capacity and see the positive impacts of rising interest rates driving strong net interest income growth and our continued focus on improving operating efficiencies resulting in lower expenses excluding the operating losses above," said CEO Charlie Scharf. "Credit performance remains strong and we are continuing to invest in our technology platforms, digital platforms and an expanded product set."

Total revenue of $19.5B, exceeding the $18.78B consensus, rose from $17.0B in Q2 and from $18.8B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 noninterest income of $7.41B vs. $6.83B in the prior quarter and $9.93B in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income increased to $12.1B from $10.2B in Q2 and from $8.91B in Q3 2021. Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis was 2.83% vs. 2.39% in the previous quarter and 2.03% a year ago.

Q3 noninterest expense of $14.3B vs. $12.9B in Q2 and $13.3B in Q3 2021.

Loans of $945.5B vs. 926.6B in Q2; deposits were $1.41T vs. $1.45T in the previous quarter.

Provision for credit losses was $784M vs. $580M in Q2 and benefit of $1.40B in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Wells Fargo (WFC) non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.21, revenue of $19.5B beats by $720M