Berkshire Hills Bancorp's Subhadeep Basu steps down from CFO role

Oct. 13, 2022 4:39 PM ETBerkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Business and Finance, Looking Up at High Rise Office Buildings in the Financial District of a Modern Metropolis

R.M. Nunes

  • Berkshire Bank and its parent Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) said Thursday that Subhadeep Basu has resigned from his role as chief financial officer, effective October 7, for personal reasons and to pursue other career interests.
  • From now through December 31, Basu has agreed to make himself available as an advisor to the the BHLB to help with transition matters, the companies said.
  • As BHLB and Berkshire Bank are in the process of searching for a new CFO, they have named Brett Brbovic, who previously served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer since 2015, as interim CFO starting October 7.
  • Brbovic first joined BHLB and Berkshire Bank from KPMG in 2012.
  • BHLB stock wrapped up Thursday's session with a 4.7% gain amid a broader risk-on day, and rose 11.5% in the past year.
  • In July, Berkshire Hills Bancorp declares $0.12 dividend.

