Cancer drug developer Enliven Therapeutics and Imara to merge in all-stock deal

Oct. 13, 2022
  • Pharmaceutical firms Enliven Therapeutics and Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.
  • The combined company will focus on advancing Enliven's pipeline of precision oncology product candidates, IMRA said in a statement on Thursday.
  • Enliven has two cancer drug candidates.
  • The merged entity will be renamed Enliven Therapeutics and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ELVN.
  • To support the merger, Enliven also intends to raise about $165M in a concurrent private financing co-led by new investors Fairmount and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.
  • The combined company is expected to have a cash balance of about $300M at close.
  • IMRA stock earlier closed +4.5% at $2.58.

