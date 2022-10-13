Cancer drug developer Enliven Therapeutics and Imara to merge in all-stock deal
Oct. 13, 2022 4:49 PM ETIMARA Inc. (IMRA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Pharmaceutical firms Enliven Therapeutics and Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.
- The combined company will focus on advancing Enliven's pipeline of precision oncology product candidates, IMRA said in a statement on Thursday.
- Enliven has two cancer drug candidates.
- The merged entity will be renamed Enliven Therapeutics and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ELVN.
- To support the merger, Enliven also intends to raise about $165M in a concurrent private financing co-led by new investors Fairmount and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.
- The combined company is expected to have a cash balance of about $300M at close.
- IMRA stock earlier closed +4.5% at $2.58.
